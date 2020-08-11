Get to know the bagman for American Patrick Cantlay here.

Who Is Patrick Cantlay’s Caddie?

Get to know Matt Minister a little better in this piece.

The man who carries Patrick Cantlay‘s bag is called Matt Minister.

Minister has been a caddie for nearly 16 years now and Cantlay is one of many players he has teamed up with. In the past he has worked with Sangmoon Bae, Nick Price, Chris Smith, Joe Durant, David Eger, Chip Beck, Eric Compton, Jeff Sluman and Chris Kirk.

Minister grew up in Ohio and played collegiate golf at Ohio State University. He remains quite the golfer now as his handicap is currently 2.

Eventually his attention turned to being a caddie and he has acknowledged in the past that one of his greatest memories in the job was teaming up with one of his longtime friends Chris Smith to win the 2002 Buick Classic.

Another personal highlight was winning The Memorial Tournament with Cantlay in 2019. Minister says he grew up around there and started going to Muirfield Village at the age of 7.

Some other interesting facts about him are; his favourite professional golfer growing up was Jack Nicklaus, his favourite city to visit is Washington D.C., his favourite course to caddie is Riviera and favourite course to play is Augusta National. His favourite stop on Tour is the Heritage because it is a great golf course and the laid back atmosphere.

His dream fourball would be Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and his former employer Nick Price.

He also loves beer, Mexican food and the move The Shawshank Redemption.

One final fact is about his nickname out on Tour. He is known as Rev because of his last name and he earned this nickname whilst working for a college friend on the golf circuit.

