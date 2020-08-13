We get to know who currently coaches the American professional golfer.

Who Is Patrick Cantlay’s Coach?

A star in American Golf, Patrick Cantlay is a regular fixture at the business end of big tournaments. In fact his last missed cut came at the 2019 Players Championship and what is clear about him is that the sky is the limit for what is career could entail.

That being said, Cantlay has had many ups and downs in his career including a horrific back injury that nearly put an end to his career.

One individual who has been there pretty much throughout is his coach, Jamie Mulligan. Let’s get to know him a little better below.

Jamie Mulligan is Cantlay’s current coach and we are unsure when they first started working together. Mulligan was the club pro at Virginia Country Club in California so we can assume they possibly started when Cantlay was young.

One of the earliest pictures we could find of the pair working together though was at the 2012 US Open at The Olympic Club. Cantlay finished in a tie for 41st in what was his first Major as a professional.

In a piece for Golf.com, Mulligan said of Cantlay’s swing;

“Patrick Cantlay is two golfers in one. His swing is definitely what you’d call “modern”—he works to keep the club in front of him while turning his upper body and loading up his lower to generate power (and generate it repetitively), then leverages the ground to unwind and puts that power to good use.

“But he’s simultaneously old-school in that he prefers to shape the ball with every club in the bag, maintaining a beautiful rhythm the whole way (what he and I refer to as “pace and grace” and hitting “shots to spots”).”

In his youth golf, Cantlay attended Servite High School in Anaheim where he played under Dane Jako who knew Cantlay was a star very early on.

Jako told PGATour.com about a round he played at Western Hills Country Club where he shot 31 for 9 holes;

“After that day everything changed. Patrick led the team in stats as a freshman. It was relentless. He’s just a very driven, very loyal guy. Pat, in a matter of speaking, taught me how to be a golf coach. I was lucky that he trusted me.

Eventually Cantlay went to UCLA and played under head coach Derek Freeman for two years. Freeman told PGATour.com;

“As I watched him from junior golf, maturing into the world’s best amateur, I watched a kid that understood the game at a higher level. He knew what architects were doing, what they were trying to draw your eye toward. I’m not sure I’ve ever had another young player understand the things that he did.”

