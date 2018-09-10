Patrick Reed will once again play at the Ryder Cup in 2018 and his wife Justine Reed will be there supporting him.

Who Is Patrick Reed’s Wife?

Patrick Reed all but assured his place on the 2018 Ryder Cup team after his Masters win in April, but given his performances in the last two Cups, he was probably going to be in the team regardless of what he did this year. His victorious match in 2016 against Rory McIlroy in the singles will probably go down as one of the greatest ever. But who will be supporting Reed in Paris? Meet his wife Justine Reed below.

Reed met his wife Justine at Augusta State University and she then had a stint as his caddie for two years.

They married in 2012 when Reed was just 22 and his parents didn’t attend the wedding. He has been estranged from his parents Bill and Jeannette and sister Hannah since the wedding.

Justine once told the Washington Post about becoming a full-time caddie, “If you had told me with all the work I put into my nursing degree I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you. When I told my Dad, he was like, ‘You’re doing what?’”