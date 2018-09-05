John McLaren is Paul Casey's usual caddie but he has used temporary replacements before too.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Caddie?

Paul Casey will head to Le Golf National and the 2018 Ryder Cup once again after a 10 year absence from the event. But who will be his caddie for the 2018 tournament? We take a look below.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Caddie?

Paul Casey’s caddie is called John McLaren.

Mclaren’s nickname is ‘Johnny Long Socks’ because he is known for wearing wild cut socks with various patterns on, and he is the latest in a list of former caddies.

The list of previous caddies that Casey has had in his career so far include Scotsman Craig Connolly, who is now on the bag for German major winner Martin Kaymer, and Irishman John Mulrooney, who caddied for Darren Clarke during his 2011 Open triumph.

Casey has also had temporary caddies before, such as Scott Vail at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. This was due to Casey not wanting to disrupt McLaren’s three week holiday with his family. In terms of this dynamic, it is McLaren who always selected the replacement.

“The only rule we have is that if Johnny is not going to work, he picks my caddie. So he picked the caddie,” said Casey

Article Continues Below