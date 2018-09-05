John McLaren is Paul Casey's usual caddie but he has used temporary replacements before too.
Who Is Paul Casey’s Caddie?
Paul Casey will head to Le Golf National and the 2018 Ryder Cup once again after a 10 year absence from the event. But who will be his caddie for the 2018 tournament? We take a look below.
Paul Casey’s caddie is called John McLaren.
Mclaren’s nickname is ‘Johnny Long Socks’ because he is known for wearing wild cut socks with various patterns on, and he is the latest in a list of former caddies.
The list of previous caddies that Casey has had in his career so far include Scotsman Craig Connolly, who is now on the bag for German major winner Martin Kaymer, and Irishman John Mulrooney, who caddied for Darren Clarke during his 2011 Open triumph.
Casey has also had temporary caddies before, such as Scott Vail at the 2018 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. This was due to Casey not wanting to disrupt McLaren’s three week holiday with his family. In terms of this dynamic, it is McLaren who always selected the replacement.
“The only rule we have is that if Johnny is not going to work, he picks my caddie. So he picked the caddie,” said Casey
Mclaren teamed up with Casey back in January 2016 and helped him finish fifth in the FedEx Cup that season.
Other notable achievements that this partnership has accomplished include finishing sixth at the Masters tournament in 2017 and tasting victory at the 2018 Valspar Championship.
Other players that McLaren has previously caddied for include former world number one Luke Donald.
Their player/caddie partnership lasted six years earning Donald nearly $30 million prize money during that time. This would have meant that Mclaren would have received between $2-3 million in that period.
The Aussie however said that the partnership had run it’s course and since becoming caddie for Casey has achieved similar high earnings.
