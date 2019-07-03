Casey's coach Peter Kostis will be well known to many UK golf fans due to his TV work.

Who Is Paul Casey’s Coach?

Paul Casey has had multiple wins on both the European and PGA Tours but who actually coaches the Englishman?

We take a look below.

One reason for his success is down to his long-time coach Peter Kostis.

Casey has known Kostis ever since he turned professional in 2000 and the pair have had many successes together.

In 2009 he reached world number three and had just claimed his first PGA Tour victory.

However Casey’s career was full of set backs with numerous injuries.

Just some of them include a dislocated shoulder from a snowboarding accident, a left wrist injury and a thumb injury.