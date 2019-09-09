The Englishman grew up playing his golf in Surrey but now lives in Phoenix, Arizona

What Is Paul Casey’s Home Club?

Paul Casey is one of England’s finest players having turned professional in 2000 to forge a career including 20 victories and four Ryder Cup appearances.

The Englishman was born in Cheltenham but grew up in Surrey where he would play at Burhill Golf Club near Weybridge, where he owns a property, and Foxhills in Ottershaw.

Casey joined Burhill in 1992 as a junior and went on to win numerous titles including the 1995 Surrey Junior Championship and 1997 Colts Championship.

Burhill is one of Surrey’s premier clubs with two courses, one of which hosts Open Championship Regional Qualifying.

The club’s Old Course dates back to 1907 whilst the New was founded in 2001.

Green fees range from £110-120 in the summer and £55-65 in the winter.

Casey also played his junior golf at Foxhills where he received a scholarship on the ‘Foxhills Foundation’.

“Foxhills is where it started for me,” says Casey.

“I successfully tried for The Foxhills Foundation as a young man and the rest is history. I learnt so much in those early years playing the two great courses and receiving tuition from the excellent teaching staff.”

Foxhills is another 36 hole venue with the Bernard Hunt course, named after the Ryder Cup captain who was the club’s Head Pro, and the more tree-lined Longcross course.

It also has a 9 hole par-3 Manor course, a restaurant, hotel rooms, swimming pool, spa and tennis club.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Again like Burhill, Foxhills is one of Surrey’s premier clubs.

Green fees range from £100-110 in the summer and £60-80 in the winter.

Nowadays, Casey resides on a ranch near Phoenix, Arizona and plays his golf at Whisper Rock Golf Club.

Whsiper Rock is a private club in the Arizona desert featuring two courses.

The first course, the Lower, was Phil Mickelson’s first ever design and the Upper is a Tom Fazio creation.

Numerous Touring Professionals play their golf at Whisper Rock including former World No.1 Martin Kaymer, who had a +6.9 handicap in 2014 according to this Colorado Avid Golfer article.

Other well-known members include Fred Couples, Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Streelman and Phil Mickelson’s former caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay.

Acording to a Golf Digest article, 200 of the club’s 555 members, mostly multi-millionaires, have handicaps of 5 or below.

It is an extremely private club and is a true golf club as oppose to a country club with swimming pools, spa and tennis facilities.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Golf is the only thing on the agenda at Whisper Rock.