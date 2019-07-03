Lefty has worked with his current instructor Andrew Getson for the past three years

Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Coach?

Phil Mickelson has won 43 PGA Tour titles to date including five major championships and his swing has more than stood the test of time.

Lefty’s free-flowing action is instantly recognisable – but who currently coaches him?

Who Is Phil Mickelson’s Coach?

Mickelson is currently coached by Australian Andrew Getson and the pair have worked together since late 2015 after he and Butch Harmon split.

In a statement after splitting with Butch, Mickelson said, “I’ve learned a great deal from him in our eight years together.

“It’s just that at the moment I need to hear new ideas from a different perspective.”

Prior to becoming a coach, Getson played professionally for 10 years on the Asian, Australasian and Nationwide (now Web.com) Tours.