Phil Mickelson’s Golf Equipment Through The Years
Phil Mickelson has always been a tinkerer with his gear, occasionally playing with two (or no) drivers and normally carrying a lob wedge of 64 degrees.
As well as his bold decisions, he’s also helped design clubs like his Titleist 731PM irons and his Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind wedges.
Lefty turned pro in 1992 and signed with Yonex. He was with the company for eight years before signing with Titleist in late 2000 for the start of the 2001 calendar year.
He signed a five year deal with Titleist, worth a rumoured £35m. He described their new Pro V1 ball as “the greatest technological advancement I have experienced in my playing career.”
However, that deal with Titleist ended 16 months prematurely in mid-to-late 2004 when he signed with Callaway for a rumoured $4m + bonuses per year.
Here we take a look at the clubs he’s used throughout his career…
1999
Mickelson used Yonex equipment for his first eight years as a pro. He won 17 PGA Tour titles with Yonex clubs. For the majority of his time with the company he was using their Super ADX woods, Super ADX Tour Forged irons and a Super ADX Tour blade putter.
2001
Towards the end of his Yonex deal, Mickelson began using Ping wedges. He was using the Titleist 975J driver in 2001, although he did briefly switch it out for the TaylorMade 360 Series. He was also using the Titleist 731PM irons and Vokey wedges. The PM in the ‘731PM’ comes from Phil’s initials – he helped design and develop the irons to offer better left-handed players a more traditional blade iron choice.
2004
Mickelson won his first major at the 2004 Masters using Titleist equipment but that would be his final major victory with the company. The 2004 Ryder Cup was Phil’s first outing using new Callaway gear, having recently signed with them. He had switched out his Titleist driver and ball for Callaways. His irons, seen with lead tape on, were still the Titleist PMs that he helped bring to life.
2005
Lefty was seen using both the TaylorMade V Steel and R7 fairway woods in 2005. He won the USPGA Championship, his first major as a Callaway player, with 12 of the company’s clubs in the bag including the FT-3 driver.
Mickelson’s 2005 USPGA Championship WITB:
Driver: Callaway FT-3
3 wood: TaylorMade R7
5 wood: Titleist 980f
Irons (3-PW): Callaway Forged X-Tour
Wedges: Callaway Vintage Forged Plus 52°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Odyssey PM Prototype Blade
Ball: Callaway HX Tour 56
2006
Here’s a great image of Mickelson’s bag in 2006. He carried two drivers in his 13-stroke BellSouth Classic victory in early April – one for draws and one for fades. He would go on to use this setup in his Masters victory the following week – his third major and second as a Callaway player.
Driver No.1: Callaway FT-3 (46 inch shaft, 9.5° draw)
Driver No. 2: Callaway FT-3 (45 inch shaft, 9.5° fade)
5 wood: Callaway X
Irons (3-PW): Callaway X-Tour
SW: Callaway X-Tour 56°
LW: Callaway X-Tour 60°
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Prototype
Ball: Callaway HX Tour
2008
Phil chose to take the driver out of the bag for the 2008 US Open but brought it back in for the weekend. He initially chose to use just his Callaway FT Tour 3 wood in 11.5° which he could carry 275 yards and run-out to 300. By 2008 he had also upgraded to the FT-5 driver.
Driver: Callaway FT-5
Fairway: Callaway FT-Tour
Irons: Callaway Prototype
Wedges: Callaway X Forged
Putter: Odyssey PM18
Ball: Callaway Tour ix
2010
Mickelson’s bag seen during the 2010 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. He had upgraded to the FT-9 Tour driver by 2010 as well as Callaway Jaws wedges. Interestingly he also had an old-school Ping Eye2 wedge in the bag, although that wasn’t in his Masters-winning setup.
Masters-winning WITB:
Driver: Callaway FT-9 Tour
3 wood: Callaway Big Bertha Diablo
Hybrid: Callaway Prototype
Irons: Callaway X Prototype Forged
Wedges: Callaway Jaws 52° 60° 64°
Putter: Odyssey XG Blade
Ball: Callaway Tour ix
2013
Mickelson used this Phrankenwood at Augusta in the 2013 Masters. At 250cc, the Phrankenwood was larger than a 3-wood but much smaller than a driver yet had a loft of 8.5° for a penetrating flight and to help him manoeuvre the ball. Whilst the three-time Masters champion finished T-9 in the driving accuracy stats, he had his worst Masters performance ever at the time, finishing T-54.
Interestingly, Phil had a TaylorMade RBZ 3 wood in 11.5° during his Waste Management Phoenix Open win earlier in the year. That wasn’t the only TaylorMade club he put in play for 2013 – he also used a blacked out SLDR driver at the Presidents Cup.
Harry Arnett, senior vice president of marketing at Callaway tweeted, “not our driver ths wk. Our low/forward cg Tour driver isn’t ready yet so gave green light to play whatever he wanted until then.”
He was using a Callaway RAZR Fit Xtreme driver for the early part of the season but took it out during his Open Championship victory at Muirfield. Here was his Open-winning WITB:
3 wood: Callaway X Hot 3Deep
Irons (4-PW): Callaway X Forged
Wedges: Callaway Jaws 52° and 56°, Callaway Mack Daddy 2 60° and 64°
Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 WBW
Ball: Callaway HEX Chrome+
2014
Driver: Callaway GBB Alpha
3 wood: Callaway X Hot Pro 2Deep
Hybrid: Callaway X2 Hot Pro
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (Callaway X Forged later in year)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws (Callaway Mack Daddy 2 later in year) and Ping Eye2 64 degree
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG PM Blade
Ball: Callaway SR-3
2015
Callaway unveiled their Mack Daddy PM Grind wedge in 2015.
Designed by Mickelson and Roger Cleveland, the PM Grind features 39% more groove area with the grooves extending all the way out to the toe, giving players more room for error when you open the face up around the green.
Driver: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 816 Double Black Diamond
3 wood: Callaway X Hot Pro 3Deep
Utilities: Callaway Apex UT
Irons (5-PW): Callaway X Forged
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 56°, 60°, 64°
Putter: Odyssey Metal X Milled #9
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft Prototype
2017
Mickelson put Callaway’s brand new Epic Sub Zero driver and fairway in play for 2017. The driver featured Jailbreak technology with two titanium bars connecting the sole to the crown behind the face. He was also spotted with a Ping Anser 4 wood in the bag.
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero 9°
3 wood: Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero 13.5°
Hybrid/4 wood: Ping Anser 17°
3 iron: Callaway Apex UT
Irons (5-PW): Callaway X Forged 2013
Wedges: Callaway MD3 Milled 56°, Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 60° and 64°
Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 with microhinge insert
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
2018
Mickelson put Callaway’s new Rogue Sub Zero driver in play for the 2018 season.
He also had the X Forged ’18 irons in the bag.
2019
For the 2019 season Lefty put in Callaway’s new Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway wood and also added the triple-track alignment lines onto his Chrome Soft X.
He also used a combo set of irons, with X Forged and Apex MBs.
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero 9° with HZRDUS T110 shaft
3 wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero
4 iron: Callaway Epic Pro with KBS Tour V 125 shaft
Irons (5-7): Callaway X Forged 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Irons (8-PW): Callaway Apex MB 18 with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind 56°, 60° and 64° with KBS Tour V 125 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Versa #9 White
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
2020
For 2020, Mickelson added in the new Mavrik Sub Zero woods from Callaway.
