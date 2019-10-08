On what course does Lefty call home? We take a look here.

What Is Phil Mickelson’s Home Club?

One of the most successful golfers ever, Phil Mickelson has played golf all round the world, but what is his home track? We take a look below.

Mickelson was born in San Diego, California and his parents often recount stories where he would run away from home at the age of three or so, saying that he was going to the golf course. What course specifically we are yet to confirm.

The young star played a lot on the American Junior Golf Association which earned him three AJGA Rolex Player of the Year awards and as a result he got a full scholarship to Arizona State University.

We can assume then that Mickelson regularly played the ASU Karsten course which was designed by Pete Dye.

The Dye course had been the home of the college team for 30 years since it opened in 1989 but in 2019 it was announced the team would move to play at Papago Golf Course instead. Another well known player who competed for the team was Jon Rahm although that was a few years after Mickelson graduated.

Because of this time in Arizona, Mickelson built a relationship with the region which still remains strong today. One particular course he is close with is Grayhawk Golf Club thanks to his friendship with the course’s developer Gregg Tyrus and captain Del Cochran. Mickelson became an ambassador for the club and the grill room there is called Phil’s Grill to celebrate this bond.

Currently, Mickelson lives in Rancho Sante Fe in California right now and has done so for a few years. The golfing region has several amazing courses present such as The Farms Golf Club, Aviara Golf Club and of course Torrey Pines. Mickelson, we believe, is a member of Del Mar Country Club. This measures at 7,226 yards off the back tees.

Obviously as a winner at Augusta National he is a member at the famous course too.