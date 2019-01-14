2018 saw the rebirth of many players who had not won a tournament in a number of years, but who is likely to take inspiration from that going into a new calendar year? By Lewis Blain.



10 Players On Big Win Droughts

2018 was the year many golfers ended lengthy winless droughts with both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson winning for the first time in five years.

The biggest of all, however, was Charles Howell III, who ended an emotional 11-year wait with victory at the RSM Classic.

But which players could take inspiration from their successes this season?

Nick Watney

Career high world ranking: 9th

PGA Tour wins: 5

Last victory: CIMB Classic – October 2012

It is now approaching seven years since Nick Watney last won on Tour. He saw off Dustin Johnson to win the WGC-Cadillac Championship in 2011 before winning the first FedEx Cup playoff event, The Barclays, in 2012.

Once a top-10 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, Watney only played four times on Tour in 2016 due to a herniated disc in his back.

The 37-year-old contended with Jason Day for the Wells Fargo early in 2018 and went on to miss just four cuts in 27 starts. A return to form could be on the horizon.

Hunter Mahan

Career high world ranking: 4th

PGA Tour wins: 6

Last victory: The Barclays – August 2014

Another American that has fallen from grace is Hunter Mahan.

He has had multiple top-10s in all four Majors, been on two winning Ryder Cup sides, won two WGCs plus The Barclays.

Yet, Mahan is still only 36 and has had to regain his card for this year in the Web.com Tour finals.

His last win was in 2014, can he reach his former heights in 2019?

Peter Hanson

Career high world ranking: 17th

European Tour wins: 6

Last victory: BMW Masters – October 2012

From one two-time Ryder Cup winner to another, Sweden’s Peter Hanson is entering a seventh year without victory.

His last win came at the now defunct BMW Masters, one of six victories on the European Tour.

Hanson tied for third at the 2012 Masters, arguably his best golfing year.

2018 was rife with missed cuts and withdrawals so he will need to find some form to contend this year.