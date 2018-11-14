A 10th Race to Dubai champion will be crowned this week, check out all of the past winners...

Race To Dubai Past Winners

This year’s European Tour season marks the 10th edition of the Race to Dubai.

The Race to Dubai has largely been a massive success for the European Tour and the format has managed to crown a truly deserving and world class champion each and every time.

Below we take a look at the nine winners of the Race to Dubai and the European number one honours, starting from Lee Westwood’s 2009 victory:

2009 – Lee Westwood

Westy won the inaugural Race to Dubai after pipping rival Luke Donald.

The Englishman won twice in ’09 at the Portugal Masters and the season-ending Dubai World Championship.

He also had two T3s at The Open and USPGA Championship.

2010 – Martin Kaymer

The German won four times in 2010 including his first major championship at the USPGA.

Kaymer started the year hot with his second Abu Dhabi Championship win and then went on an incredible run with his USPGA Championship, KLM Open and Dunhill Links victories in three consecutive weeks.

He also had six other top 10s during the year and ended 2010 as world number three.

2011 – Luke Donald

Donald reached the world number one position in 2011 where he won four times with three coming on the European Tour – at the WGC-Accenture Match Play where he beat the world no.1 at the time, Martin Kaymer, the BMW PGA Championship and the Scottish Open.

He also won the PGA Tour Player of the Year honours and won both the PGA and European Tours money lists – the first member of both Tours to achieve the feat.

2012 – Rory McIlroy

McIlroy won his first Race to Dubai title in 2012 and second major at the USPGA Championship.

2012 saw him reach the world number one position for the first time and he won five times in total including at the DP World Tour Championship.