A 10th Race to Dubai champion will be crowned this week, check out all of the past winners...
Race To Dubai Past Winners
This year’s European Tour season marks the 10th edition of the Race to Dubai.
The Race to Dubai has largely been a massive success for the European Tour and the format has managed to crown a truly deserving and world class champion each and every time.
Below we take a look at the nine winners of the Race to Dubai and the European number one honours, starting from Lee Westwood’s 2009 victory:
2009 – Lee Westwood
Westy won the inaugural Race to Dubai after pipping rival Luke Donald.
The Englishman won twice in ’09 at the Portugal Masters and the season-ending Dubai World Championship.
He also had two T3s at The Open and USPGA Championship.
2010 – Martin Kaymer
The German won four times in 2010 including his first major championship at the USPGA.
Kaymer started the year hot with his second Abu Dhabi Championship win and then went on an incredible run with his USPGA Championship, KLM Open and Dunhill Links victories in three consecutive weeks.
He also had six other top 10s during the year and ended 2010 as world number three.
2011 – Luke Donald
Donald reached the world number one position in 2011 where he won four times with three coming on the European Tour – at the WGC-Accenture Match Play where he beat the world no.1 at the time, Martin Kaymer, the BMW PGA Championship and the Scottish Open.
He also won the PGA Tour Player of the Year honours and won both the PGA and European Tours money lists – the first member of both Tours to achieve the feat.
2012 – Rory McIlroy
McIlroy won his first Race to Dubai title in 2012 and second major at the USPGA Championship.
2012 saw him reach the world number one position for the first time and he won five times in total including at the DP World Tour Championship.
2013 – Henrik Stenson
The Swede won his first Race to Dubai title in 2013 just two months after winning the FedEx Cup, making him the first and only man to ever win the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai titles in the same season.
Stenson began the year outside of the world’s top 50 and ended it 3rd, culminating in his DP World Tour Championship victory to wrap up the Race to Dubai which featured a stunning 3 wood into the 72nd hole for a tap-in eagle.
Other great results from his European Tour season included an excellent four-week stretch where he recorded a T3rd at the Scottish Open, 2nd at The Open, T2nd at the WGC-Bridgestone and 3rd at the USPGA.
2014 – Rory McIlroy
McIlroy won his second Race to Dubai title after a period of golf that can go down as his best ever to date.
The Northern Irishman won four times in 2014 and all four were as big as they get plus crucially were all on the European Tour.
He won the BMW PGA Championship in May before a run of three victories in three starts which saw him lift his first Claret Jug, win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and then win his second USPGA Championship.
He finished T2nd at the DP World Tour Championship and was also T2nd at the Dunhill Links and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
2015 – Rory McIlroy
The Northern Irishman won his third Race to Dubai title and second in a row in 2015, wrapping it up with a victory at the DP World Tour Championship.
Rory began his season with a 2nd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and then won the Dubai Desert Classic the next week.
He also won the WGC-Cadillac Match Play and recorded four other top 10s plus won the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour.
He was world number one during the early and mid part of the season but fell to 3rd by the time he won the Race to Dubai.
2016 – Henrik Stenson
The Swede lifted his second Race to Dubai title after a phenomenal year that saw him lift the Claret Jug after a record-breaking performance at Royal Troon.
He also won the BMW International Open two starts prior to the Open and also recorded seven other top 10s.
2017 – Tommy Fleetwood
The Englishman wrapped up his first Race to Dubai title in 2017 thanks to a break-out year featuring wins at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Open de France.
As well as those victories, Fleetwood was 2nd at the WGC-Mexico Championship and Shenzhen International plus recorded a 4th place finish at the US Open and four other top 10s.
Fleetwood also rose to a career-high 14th in the world during 2017 which he has now eclipsed.
