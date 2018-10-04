How do you rate Piers Morgan's golf swing?
WATCH: Rate Piers Morgan’s Golf Swing
Piers Morgan plays in the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where many stars from across golf, sport, film, TV and more come together to play three incredible links courses.
The tournament takes place on the East coast of Scotland over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
We witnessed Piers Morgan playing a hickory club challenge down the 18th on the Old Course and got some interesting footage of the journalist and broadcaster’s swing.
Granted, he doesn’t hit the best shot in the video – sorry Piers!
Morgan does blame the hickory club for the shot, perhaps we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
Rate his swing below…
Watch: Rate Piers Morgan’s Golf Swing:
Piers, who currently presents Good Morning Britain, plays his golf at Wimbledon Park GC in London and has a 16 handicap.
Was Piers Morgan The Worst Golfer At Wentworth?
The BMW PGA Championship celebrity pro-am saw broadcaster…
Eight Golf Courses Close Across England
Mack Golf has ceased trading and all eight…
The Best Golf Courses In Yorkshire
Yorkshire is proud of its Ryder Cup heritage,…
For all the latest news from the Dunhill Links, follow us and the official Dunhill Links Championship account on Twitter.
This week, England’s Tyrrell Hatton, fresh off of his maiden Ryder Cup appearance, goes for his third straight Dunhill Links title.