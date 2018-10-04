How do you rate Piers Morgan's golf swing?

Piers Morgan plays in the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where many stars from across golf, sport, film, TV and more come together to play three incredible links courses.

The tournament takes place on the East coast of Scotland over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

We witnessed Piers Morgan playing a hickory club challenge down the 18th on the Old Course and got some interesting footage of the journalist and broadcaster’s swing.

Granted, he doesn’t hit the best shot in the video – sorry Piers!

Morgan does blame the hickory club for the shot, perhaps we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

Watch: Rate Piers Morgan’s Golf Swing:

Piers, who currently presents Good Morning Britain, plays his golf at Wimbledon Park GC in London and has a 16 handicap.