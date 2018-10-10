An enormous Diamondback Rattlesnake was spotted on the green at a Florida golf course

WATCH: Huge RattleSnake Slithers Across Golf Course Putting Green

We have plenty of snakes on and around our golf courses in the UK but none can compare to this giant spotted on a golf course in Florida.

No, this wasn’t a tiny adder or grass snake in the bushes, this was the largest species of Rattlesnake in the world!

Hulk Logan (Instagram user @hulk_logan34) captured the footage of the Diamondback Rattlesnake at the Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Watch the video and scroll through the images below:

