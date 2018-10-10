WATCH: Huge RattleSnake Slithers Across Golf Course Putting Green

An enormous Diamondback Rattlesnake was spotted on the green at a Florida golf course
We have plenty of snakes on and around our golf courses in the UK but none can compare to this giant spotted on a golf course in Florida.
No, this wasn’t a tiny adder or grass snake in the bushes, this was the largest species of Rattlesnake in the world!
Hulk Logan (Instagram user @hulk_logan34) captured the footage of the Diamondback Rattlesnake at the Mangrove Bay & Cypress Links Golf Course in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Watch the video and scroll through the images below:
