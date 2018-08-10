Rickie Fowler’s caddie is Joe Skovron who has been carrying the bag for the Californian golfer since he turned pro in 2009.

Who is Rickie Fowler’s Caddie?

Here we take a look at who caddies for Californian and world number nine Rickie Fowler.

Fowler currently has Joe Skovron on the bag.

Joe Skovron grew up in Murrieta, which is a town in the State of California.

Related: Rickie Fowler What’s in the bag?

Skovron played college golf at the University of La Verne and is also a former college golf coach.

More importantly however, Skovron is a lifelong friend of the 29-year-old American.

The career highlights they have shared together include: Fowler’s Ryder Cup debut back in 2010 at Celtic Manor, marching together during the Rio Olympic Opening Ceremony in 2016 and finishing runner-up to Patrick Reed in the 2018 Masters tournament.

In an interview with the Journal of Excellence in issue number 14 in 2011, when Skovron was asked about the relationship between himself and Fowler he said, “I don’t think I would be a caddie just for the pay cheque.