Rickie Fowler and girlfriend Allison Stokke became engaged earlier this year.
Who Is Rickie Fowlers’ Girlfriend?
A 2018 Ryder Cup player, Rickie Fowler recently got engaged to Allison Stokke, an American track and field athlete and sportswear model.
Stokke, 29, was born in California, and at high school received a lot of attention focusing on her looks rather than her skill at pole-vaulting. She said; “I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it’s almost like that doesn’t matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”
Stokke would receive an athletic scholarship to study Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. She would continue to pole-vault but unfortunately could not quite make the US Olympic team for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Article Continues Below
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Rickie Fowler
Did you know these 18 facts about the
Who is Rickie Fowler’s Caddie?
Joe Skovron has been carrying the bag for…
Then in 2015 she became a sportswear model for Nike and Athleta. She would also do some work for GoPro in which she attached a camera to the end of her pole to show the inner workings of the sport.
She and Rickie have been dating since 2017 when they were first pictured together at a MotoGP event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austen, Texas.
Then in June this year, they got engaged.
Fowler and Stokke are sure to be together at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris in which the Americans are attempting to repeat their win at Hazeltine in 2016.