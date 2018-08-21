Who Is Rickie Fowlers’ Girlfriend?

Then in 2015 she became a sportswear model for Nike and Athleta. She would also do some work for GoPro in which she attached a camera to the end of her pole to show the inner workings of the sport.

She and Rickie have been dating since 2017 when they were first pictured together at a MotoGP event at the Circuit of the Americas in Austen, Texas.

Then in June this year, they got engaged.

Fowler and Stokke are sure to be together at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris in which the Americans are attempting to repeat their win at Hazeltine in 2016.