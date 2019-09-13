Where does the American play when at home in Florida? We take a look.

What Is Rickie Fowler’s Home Club?

Rickie Fowler is one of the most popular players in the world of golf thanks to his laid-back attitude and personality. To add to that he has been immensely successful over the past few years competitively, winning five times on the PGA Tour and twice on the European Tour. He is also a regular feature on the top-end of the leaderboard on Sundays during Major Championships too – back in 2014 he finished in the top-5 in all four of them.

But what is the American’s home club? We have taken a look below.

Fowler was born in Murrieta California, and spent hours and hours hitting balls on the driving range close to his home. He did not become an official member of anywhere right away in comparison to some other players.

Golf Monthly Instruction

We are not certain where he joined in the first few years of his golfing career but we do know he played Karsten Creek Golf Club in Oklahoma regularly because he attended Oklahoma State University. The course was built for the OSU golf teams and finished in 1994. It was designed by Tom Fazio, measures at 7,400 yards off the back tees and has zoysia grass which plays a lot softer than other types of grass.

Right now, we believe Fowler is a member of two courses in Florida like his good friend Justin Thomas. Both golfers live in the state and like Thomas, we think Fowler is a member at Medalist Country Club and The Bears Club, two private facilities that attract the cream of the golfing world.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Additionally it is also believed Fowler is an honorary member at Olympia Fields Country Club because he is the joint course record holder with Vijay Singh. Both players have shot 63 there.