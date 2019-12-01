Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke got married in October 2019.

Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Wife?

Rickie Fowler has won five times on the PGA Tour and has had close calls in all of the four Major championships. He has had top-3 finishes in each Major championship but unfortunately has not managed to get the job done for whatever reason. It is a monkey he will definitely want to get off his back.

But who is his wife Allison Stokke? We take a look below.

Who Is Rickie Fowler’s Wife?

Stokke, 30-years-old, was born in California, and at high school received a lot of attention focusing on her looks rather than her skill at pole-vaulting. She said; “I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it’s almost like that doesn’t matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me.”

Stokke would receive an athletic scholarship to study Sociology at the University of California, Berkeley. She would continue to pole-vault but unfortunately could not quite make the US Olympic team for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Article Continues Below