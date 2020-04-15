Riley On Tiger: “If He’s Not The Greatest Sportsman Ever, I Don’t Know Who Is”

It was actually something I’d predicted, too. I could see at The Players that he was right up for it and that he was trending in the right direction. I got asked when I got back to Australia who I fancied and I said him or Dustin Johnson. There was just something about the way he conducted himself at The Players. It was like the old Tiger. He was building for something big. But when I did breakfast TV back home before the first round and I said Tiger, everyone laughed at me! Well, Tiger’s laughing now.

Woods has had his problems with injuries and scandals, but when he plays like that everything goes out the window and he’s lauded and loved all over the world. I guess that’s what happens when you’re a transcendent talent. When his golf is in full flight, it’s a joy and he’s unbelievably good for the game.

He is the only one in golf who can evoke such amazing reactions. I was at 2018’s Tour Championship and that was something else, but the scenes when he holed out on 18, with the crowd chanting and him hugging his family, were tear-jerkers for even the most cynical fans.

He can write scripts that no one else can.

If he’s not the greatest sportsman ever, I don’t know who is.

Golf Monthly Instruction

If he gets to 19 Majors, it’ll be the greatest sporting achievement by a long way. In terms of sporting comebacks, I still think Ben Hogan returning from a serious car crash to win the 1950 US Open edges him, though.