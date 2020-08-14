Get to know the man who is currently carrying the bag for Robert MacIntyre.

Who Is Robert MacIntyre’s Caddie?

Robert MacIntyre has had the same caddie carrying his bag for a while now, but who exactly is he? Let’s take a look.

The man currently helping MacIntyre out on Tour is Greg Milne, who hails from Waterford, a city in the Republic of Ireland.

Milne is a member of Faithlegg Golf Course which is in Waterford. The course opened in 1993 and was designed by renowned Irish golf course architect Paddy Merrigan. It has a championship yardage of 6,674 yards.

When the pair first started working together officially is unclear but one of the earliest images we could find of the team was from the 2018 Monaghan Irish Challenge, a Challenge Tour event held at Concra Wood.

MacIntyre would finish in a tie for 4th place that week, five shots behind Oliver Wilson.

Milne’s name popped up a lot at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush because of the now infamous bust-up between MacIntyre and American Kyle Stanley.

Stanley hit a couple of shots into the crowd without shouting fore and one of them struck Milne’s mother, Stephanie.

MacIntyre said at the time; “I felt like I did everything right. I said something to Kyle only when the time was right. I felt like I did what I did the way I was brought up to do things. I spoke to him personally. He was right on the cutline. And I was aware of that. So I didn’t say anything on the course. I left it until we got into the scorer’s hut. I asked him nicely. But he didn’t like it.”

