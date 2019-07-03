Harry Diamond has been Rory McIlroy's caddie since August 2016 - but who is he?

Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie?

The four-time Major winner parted ways with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald in the lead up to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2016 and as a result, Harry Diamond has been on the bag ever since.

Rory and JP had worked together since 2008, through McIlroy’s four majors wins, three Ryder Cup wins and his 95 weeks as world number one.

Diamond has received some criticisms whilst acting as McIlroy’s caddie, with significantly less victories than is expected for someone of Rory’s talent.

However, McIlroy assured the media that the pair are fully committed and Diamond is “one of the best caddies out here, if not the best,” after his Players Championship victory.

Related: McIlroy – ‘Diamond is one the best caddies on Tour, if not the best’

In 2016, McIlroy said of the split between he and his former bagman JP Fitzgerald, “sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one.

“JP has been a huge part of my life for the past decade, but I was getting very hard on him at times.

“I would say he is still one of my closest friends. We started together in 2008, we’ve had a lot of great times on and off the golf course.”

McIlroy’s new caddie Harry Diamond is his childhood best friend, who he played golf with at Holywood GC as a junior.

He is now McIlroy’s full-time caddie and has been living quite the lifestyle since his four-time major winning mate took the golfing world by storm.

The pair met at Holywood Golf Club and Diamond was a very good amateur, even representing Ireland.

What’s more, Diamond was best man at McIlroy’s wedding where he married Erica Stoll.

Here he is celebrating McIlroy’s 2014 Open win with the family…

Here he is playing Augusta National with Rory…

Aboard the private jet after McIlroy’s 2014 USPGA win…

With Floyd Mayweather…

Continues below