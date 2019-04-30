Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win

Elliott Heath

We look back at Rory McIlroy's first PGA Tour win at the 2010 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win
TAGS:

Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win

Rory McIlroy‘s first PGA Tour win was a memorable week and set a precedent for what was to come.

The then-20-year-old McIlroy shot a new course record 10-under-par 62 to blitz the field and become the youngest man to win on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods.

The Northern Irishman made eight birdies and an eagle to beat Phil Mickelson by four.

He finished with six threes, including a near-tap in eagle on the 15th.

At the time, the victory moved him up to ninth in the world.

It’s easily forgotten that with three holes to play on Friday, the 20-year-old was getting ready for the weekend off, before an eagle sparked his week to life.

McIlroy, who had won his first and only pro tournament 15 months earlier at the Dubai Desert Classic, eventually made the cut on the number. The rest is history.

He summed the round up as “ridiculous”.

He said, “I just got in the zone. I saw my shots and just hit them and I saw the line of my putts and they just went in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played a better round in my life.”

Remembering Rory McIlroy’s First PGA Tour Win: Gallery and video highlights

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

Teeing off the first with his trusty Titleist 906f(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

McIlroy started the final round four behind leader Billy Mayfair and ended the day 10 ahead of the American.

He began with three pars before a birdie at the par-4 fourth.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

Teeing off the fourth. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

He then parred the par-5 next, parred the sixth as well, and then played the closing 12 holes in nine under.

He birdied the par-5 seventh hole (pictured below).

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

More birdies followed at eight, nine and 11, although he could only par the par-5 10th for his second five of the day.

Pars followed at 12 and 13 before that incredible run of six closing threes, including at the par-5 15th.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

Hitting his second into the par-5 15th. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

He hit a stunning five iron to four feet which he converted for eagle. The youngster was on fire.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

Setting up another birdie on the 16th. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

A birdie followed at the 16th after hitting out of a fairway bunker to within four feet, before another three at the signature par-3 17th hole.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

McIlroy hits his tee shot on the signature par-3 17th. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

McIlroy was roaring home, and needed a birdie on the last to come back in 30 for a 62.

Continues below

The 18th at Quail Hollow is one of the tougher closing holes on the PGA Tour, so that would be a big ask.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

(Photo by Chris Keane/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

After finding the green in two, he finished in stunning fashion, converting a 43 footer for his first PGA Tour title.

rory mcilroy's first pga tour win

Hitting his second into the final hole. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

The Ulsterman beat Phil Mickelson by four strokes, who described McIlroy as an “amazing talent”.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

Finishing like a champion. (Photo by Chris Keane/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Lefty wasn’t wrong, as Rory has gone on to win 24 tournaments including four Majors, as well as four Ryder Cups, the FedEx Cup and two Race to Dubai titles.

Rory McIlroy's First PGA Tour Win

His first of 13 PGA Tour titles. (Photo by Chris Keane/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

He has also spent 95 weeks as #1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Watch highlights of McIlroy’s final round 62

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels