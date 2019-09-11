The four-time Major winner began his golfing journey in Northern Ireland but now lives and plays in Florida

What Is Rory McIlroy’s Home Club?

Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest golfers of his generation, but where did he start playing?

The four-time Major winner came from humble beginnings in Holywood, just north of Belfast, County Down, Northern Ireland.

He began playing golf at his local course, Holywood Golf Club, where his dad was club champion and worked behind the bar.

It was a mere stroll from his family home that also featured a putting green and hitting area in the garage.

Rory started playing golf pretty much as soon as he could stand up, using plastic clubs before moving on to real clubs which he’d use to do ‘keepy-uppies’ and chip balls into the family washing machine.

His dad initially taught him the game before Holywood’s former pro Michael Bannon took over, and he is still Rory’s coach to this day.

Holywood Golf Club was founded in 1904 on land known as the ‘Irish Hill’, with members joking that you need one leg longer than the other to regularly play the course.

It’s a typical UK/Irish parkland course with stunning views over the Belfast Lough and the Antrim Coast.

McIlroy’s roots are deeply entrenched at Holywood and he has played his part in completely transforming the club’s facilities in recent years by helping finance a new performance suite including gym and simulators.

The Northern Irishman now bases himself in Florida where he is a member of the Bear’s Club in Jupiter.

The Bear’s Club was founded in 1999 by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and is a private facility home to some of the world’s best players.

As well as McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Ernie Els, Luke Donald, Keegan Bradley and Michelle Wie are also members.

Michael Jordan is another big name who plays his golf at the Bear’s Club.

It is a 369 acre property featuring a 40,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, 24hr practice facilities, a 7,164 yard course as well as a par-3 course.

The course winds its way through oaks, pines, cypress trees as well as water hazards.

It features 102 bunkers which have been inspired by Royal Melbourne’s and large, undulating greens with run-off areas.

Whilst the club is extremely private about its membership, fees are reported to be $90,000 mark to join and $25,000 per year, according to thegolflifeagent.com