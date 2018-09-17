Back in 2014, Jamie Donaldson sealed the Cup with a glorious wedge. It comes in at number 11.

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 11 Jamie Donaldson 2014

Coming in at number 11 in our list of the 15 best Ryder Cup shots ever is Jamie Donaldson’s stunner into the 15th green at Gleneagles in 2014.

Playing in his first Ryder Cup, you could be forgiven for thinking the Welshman’s nerves would get the better of him coming down the stretch during the Sunday singles.

But that wasn’t to be the case at all as he played excellent golf all day against Keegan Bradley.

The Europeans were, as the Donaldson-Bradley match headed to the 15th hole, 13.5 to 9.5 points up and considering Donaldson had just gone to dormie, the contest looked all but over.

You still have to put the ball in the hole though and thats exactly what Donaldson nearly did with his second at the par-4 15th.

Equipped with the perfect distance for a wedge, Donaldson stuck the ball 2-feet from the pin which resulted in a concession and the 2014 Ryder Cup was Europe’s.

This shot would later go on to win the European Tour Shot of the Year., an honour which Donaldson will always remember;

“I said at the time I’ve just hit the shot of my life, given the circumstances. To hit the shot which won us The Ryder Cup was just incredible, and I’m honoured to win The European Tour’s Shot of the Year award, so a big thanks goes to everyone who voted for me.

“I’ll definitely never get tired of talking about that shot. It was such an amazing moment for me, but more importantly for the team. Everyone had put so much effort into that week, so it was nice to get our just rewards at the end of it. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better finale to the best week of my career so far.”

