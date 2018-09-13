First up in our Ryder Cup countdown of the best shots ever, is Paul Casey's hole in one in 2006.

Ryder Cup Best Shots Countdown: No. 15 Paul Casey 2006

The 2018 Ryder Cup is nearly upon us so to celebrate we have put together a countdown of the 15 greatest shots ever to be hit during the event. First up we have Paul Casey‘s impressive hole-in-one at the 2006 Ryder Cup.

Hole in one’s are a rare thing in golf and they get even rarer at the Ryder Cup but Paul Casey added his name to the five other golfers who have had an ace during the event.

Paired alongside fellow Englishman David Howell during the Saturday four-balls, the European pair were in total control of the match heading to the par-3 14th hole.

Measuring at 213-yards, Casey pulled a 4-iron and proceeded to hole it after it rolled dead-weight into the cup. It sealed a 5&4 victory over Zach Johnson and Stewart Cink.

“It was my first hole-in-one in a professional tournament and to achieve it in a Ryder Cup was an unbelievable experience. I can remember watching countless replays of people like Nick Faldo and Howard Clark making holes-in-one at previous Ryder Cups and I am looking forward to seeing this one replayed again and again.

“I knew I had struck it very well, turning it on the wind, but when the crowd erupted at the back of the green it was a bizarre moment. I didn’t want to celebrate too soon in case it hadn’t gone in. That’s why you can see my delayed reaction before throwing my arms in the air. It was amazing. How often do you finish off a Ryder Cup match without walking off the tee? It was a very surreal situation and I don’t suppose I will ever replicate that shot under those circumstances.”