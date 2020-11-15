We take a look at who currently caddies the bag of the American professional golfer.

Who Is Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie?

Scottie Scheffler is undoubtedly one of the rising stars in the game of golf but who is currently lucky enough to be part of his team in the caddie department? Let’s take a look.

Scheffler’s caddie right now is Scotty McGuinness who has been a caddie since 2005 and has been a bagman for a rather long list of players, including Conrad Shindler, Jason Gore, Matt Jones, John Mallinger, John Daly, Chez Reavie, Nick Flanagan, Steve Bowditch, Kyle Thompson, Cam Percy, John Huh and Billy Hurley.

We believe he and Scheffler first started working together in 2019 on the Korn Ferry Tour, a season in which Scheffler would win player of the year honours and earn his first PGA Tour card.

McGuinness is from Manly, Australia so it comes as no surprise that his favourite golfer growing up was Greg Norman and his favourite city to visit is Sydney.

Interestingly his favourite course to visit is not in Australia though, no instead he loves to caddie at Riviera.

Scheffler did also have a man called Eric Ledbetter on the back recently during The Northern Trust but this appeared to have been a temporary partnership as he has now gone back to McGuinness. We believe Ledbetter is an assistant pro at TPC Boston, the host course for the event so that may have had something to do with the fleeting partnership.

