What Is Sergio Garcia’s Home Club?

Sergio Garcia is one of his generation's best players but where did he grow up learning the game? By Lucy Bamford.

The Spaniard was born in Borriol, north of Valencia where he grew up playing at Club de Campo del Mediterraneo.

At the age of three, Garcia swung his first club under the supervision of his dad, Victor, who was the club’s head pro after formerly caddying there.

Also his instructor, Victor guided his son’s career at Club de Campo del Mediterraneo, closely watched by Garcia’s mother who worked in the pro shop.

Garcia won his first junior tournament aged 10 and in 1994, took the Topolino World Junior Championship title.

Aged 12, Garcia became club champion thus gaining him a reputation as a special player with a highly promising future.

Garcia managed to confirm these prospects at 15 years of age making the cut in the European Tour.

Subsequently, he turned professional at 18 years old.

Designed by Ramón Espinosa, Club de Campo del Mediterráneo sits secluded in a valley, slightly inland from the coast.

Subtly demanding, the course is varied, consisting of a mix of testing holes embodying all that can be appreciated for parkland Spanish golf.

Opened in 1978, the 6823 yard course boasts an impressive arena to exhibit the talents of Garcia.

An honest course, the layout is balanced allowing all players to fulfil the potential to play to handicap.

Home to Garcia’s 2008 Castelló Masters’ win, Garcia consequently showcased his aptitude on the course, beating Hedblom by three shots to claim the European title.

Club de Campo del Mediterráneo is known to coax cunning game tactics, where the olive and carob trees require elaborately placed shots to tower over them.

For instance, on seven holes, ponds are in play whilst the high-quality putting greens are tough to read. Mediterráneo perhaps contributing to Garcia’s putting genius instilled at a young age.

Club de Campo del Mediterráneo remains one of Garcia’s favourites; a home club in his home nation.

Real Club Valderrama

The club is located in the Andalusia region of Southern Spain and was host to the 1997 Ryder Cup where team Europe won and retained the trophy.

Nicknamed ‘the Augusta of Europe,’ the course has a maximum handicap allowance of 24 for men and 32 for ladies.

The 39 year old acknowledged that “Valderrama is a very special place for me,” and added that patience is paramount as “you must respect this course or it will turn against you at any moment.”

The 2017 Masters winner has an impressive history at Valderrama, winning the 2011 Open de Espana and placing third in the same tournament in 2016.

Crans Sur Sierre

Lifting the trophy to the Omega European Masters in 2005, Garcia as of yet, has not finished outside the top 20 in his last five appearances.

The golfer, has a residence just 100 yards from the golf course so we can assume he plays here regularly.

Augusta

Garcia originally fell in love with Augusta in 1999 and has consequently had a 20 year relationship with Augusta National Golf Club.

Of course after his victory in 2017, Garcia has become a member for life.

