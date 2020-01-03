What Shaft Flex Should I Use?

One of the most popular questions we get is in relation to shaft flex. What should I use? Should I be regular or stiff? Should I have the same shafts in my woods and irons? We have looked to answer all of these questions and more in this piece because getting the right shafts in your clubs could be the thing to help your golf game to the next level.

There are a few ways you can work this out. The easiest is of course the old fashioned way of testing different shaft types side-by-side on a driving range or out on the course.

You can also get your swing speed measured on a launch monitor during a session with a professional, where they’ll be able to give you some great advice on what you should be using to get the most from your swing.

The final, and arguably best, way to find your ideal flex is to go for a custom fitting session. Here you’ll get to try various shafts and, equally importantly, various weight shafts to see which works best for you, with launch monitor data providing the proof in the pudding.

What’s the difference between regular and stiff shafts?

Golf Monthly Instruction

A stiff shaft is firmer and harder to bend than a regular shaft, and so more often than not, they’re also heavier in weight. As a rough rule of thumb, the more speed you generate, the stiffer your shafts should be. This doesn’t just relate to players who swing quickly though, often a slow accelerating arc can generate more lag and power than someone who swings with a quicker tempo. The aim of the game is to match your swing with the correct shaft flex to maximise your distance and control.

Can my irons be a different flex to my woods?

Trending On Golf Monthly