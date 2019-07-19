Who Is Shane Lowry’s Caddie?

We get to know the Irishman's caddie in this piece.

Irishman Shane Lowry has been playing some scintillating golf in 2019 winning earlier this season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA and also had top-10s at the RBC Herritage, PGA Championship and RBC Canadian Open.

But who carries the Irishman’s bag? We take a look below.

Lowry currently has Brian ‘Bo’ Martin on the bag who took on the job full-time around September time in 2018. Martin has previously caddied for Gary Murphy and Peter Lawrie. He also worked with Frecnhman Alex Levy when he won the shortened Portugal Masters in 2014 and then he switched to Dane Lucas Bjerregaard who also happened to win the same tournament in 2017.

Lowry originally had fellow Irishman Dermot Byrne on the bag and they had been together for roughly nine years. The partnership officially started after Lowry won the Irish Open in 2009 as an amatuer. However as his game deteriorated it seemed so did their relationship. It officially ended around July/August time in 2018.

Lowry’s brother Alan filled in for a month or so before Martin stepped in full-time.

Interestingly Lowry has also had his coach Neil Manchip on the bag occasionally but in terms of a long-term partnership, it seems Martin is here to stay given their success together.

Speaking about their partnership Lowry said;

“My caddy ‘Bo’ (Brian Martin) has been a great help for that (calming down), as well. He’s such a chilled-out character and he’s been great for me on the course. I really feel like he’s helped me over the last while and he’s relaxed me a bit more on the course than I used to be.”

Martin missed the Irish Open recently because his wife was due to give birth, and yet he was quickly back on the bag for the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush because Martin is from the north.