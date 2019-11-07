At what club does 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry call home?

What Is Shane Lowry’s Home Club?

Shane Lowry grew up in Clare and would ride his bike 45 minutes or so to his home club Esker Hills which is where he is a member to this present day.

Designer Christy O’Connor Junior said; “Designing Esker Hills gave me enormous satisfaction, plotting the course through nature’s own sand-hills and valleys. Esker Hills is the only inland links type course I know of, which makes golf a pleasure all year round.”

Routed in two nines, Esker Hills measures just under 7,000 yards off the tips and there are several tough holes due to the 90 degree dog-leg nature of some of them.

Lowry started showing up to the club at the age of 12 and would often play 45 holes in a day. Up to that point he had played a bit of pitch and putt golf but he quickly showed how proficient he was at the game and wanted to move up into the full-length version of the game.

“Rain, hail or snow, Shane Lowry was out there,” longtime Esker Hills member John O’Shea told pga tour.com.

Over the years, despite all the Irishman’s success around the world, Lowry remains humble to the club and his roots, often turning up at the club for junior competitions. He always makes sure all the kids leave with a prize too.

The club has a close-knit community and hundreds have turned up at the club to watch Lowry play on television. For example they watched him win the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur and even more watched him win the 2019 Open Championship hosted at Royal Portrush.

The entire club supported Lowry the whole day and cheered when he holed the winning putt to secure his sole Major Championship.

When Lowry was returning to the region, Esker Hills wasn’t large enough for the crowds so the homecoming had to take place at the Gaelic football ground.

Currently a lot of Lowry’s bags and trophies are housed in display cases at the club, along with signed flags and other memorabilia.

