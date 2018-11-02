Two GM contributors argue for and against dress codes - which side are you on?

Should Golf Clubs Have Dress Codes?

Jeremy Ellwood says YES

Before I get too far into this thorny subject, let me say that if the question had been “should clubs have outdated dress codes” I would have been fighting Fergus for the ‘no’ side.

I wouldn’t go to any club out of choice that still insisted on jacket and tie in the clubhouse all day, for example (and there are still a few!).

But that’s not to say there shouldn’t be some defining line, even if it’s merely that your shirt should either be collared or a purposely designed golf shirt, or any short socks should be ankle socks rather than those tiny invisible ones you see so often these days.

I believe the vast majority of golfers turn up in the very gear that is golf’s typical dress code anyway, whether written or unwritten, and at most clubs it’s hardly an onerous task to comply unless your wardrobe consists only of ripped jeans and vests.

Most clubs make their dress codes abundantly clear on their websites, so if you choose to turn up in something that doesn’t meet those requirements and then plaster messages all over social media about the unfairness of it all, I’m afraid that reflects more badly on you than that club.

You have a choice as to where you play.

And let’s not forget that some dress code requirements are for practical reasons.

If a club politely requests that you change out of the clothes you’ve just played in before entering the bar, that’s partly out of courtesy to others, especially on the sultriest of golfing days or when every garment you’re wearing is soaked through.

In 95% of cases, I really don’t think dress codes are worth getting too hot under the collar about, even if it’s a collar you are obliged to wear.