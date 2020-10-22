Joel Tadman outlines the reasons why you should consider buying a new pair of golf shoes to tackle the course this winter

Should I Buy New Golf Shoes For Winter?

Once we’ve found a pair of golf shoes we like, we tend to stick with them through rain and shine, especially considering how durable they are these days.

They’re undoubtedly an essential winter golf item, but do you really want to put your favourite pair through the endless steps on mud, frost and everything else playing golf in the winter will throw at them?

I put to you that you’re better off giving them a thorough clean and putting them away safely for the winter – they’ve earned a break with some of the places you’ve made them visit! This is especially true if your go-to pair is a lightweight, flexible design built for the dry fairways of summer.

Instead, bite the bullet and invest in a pair of golf shoes specifically for the winter. They don’t have to be expensive, and they should last you a number of years. Here are some things to consider.

Colour

Black shoes are widely regarded as being better suited to winter because they show dirt less than white equivalents and better match the black waterproof trousers nearly everyone tends to wear in winter.

But if you can’t bring yourself to wear black shoes and opt for a lighter colour, make sure the upper is made of a material that is easy to keep clean – I.e. a smooth surface where mud wipes off easily.

Grip

When playing on softer ground, your feet are more likely to move around as you swing and when walking down slippery slopes. So you need a pair of shoes that will provide good grip and it’s an easy gear change you can make for winter.

The older your golf shoes are, the more the cleats will have worn away too so while they might be cleated, they could be providing you with less grip than a brand new spikeless pair.

We’re not necessarily saying you should discount spikeless shoes altogether, but cleated shoes will provide the best traction to combat the wet terrain. If you do still want to wear spikeless shoes, make sure the outsole nubs are pronounced and plentiful.

Style

Naturally, in winter you’ll need a pair of shoes that are waterproof and offers good stability. By this, we mean having a rigid sole unit that provides a strong and stable base from which to swing that from our testing has shown to increase clubhead speed and distance over soft, flexible shoes.

You could go a little more drastic and opt for a boot-style construction, which has even more support and a higher ankle design that provides extra protection. Not the best visually, but certainly fully equipped for what winter has to throw at them.

