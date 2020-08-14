We take a look at who carries the bag for South Korean professional Sungjae Im.

Who Is Sungjae Im’s Caddie?

Take a look at who carries his bag below.

Sungjae Im’s current caddie is Albin Choi who happens to be an excellent player in his own right.

Choi was born in British Colombia, Canada and attended North Carolina State University before turning pro in 2013.

He started by playing on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada before working his way to the Korn Ferry Tour.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, he had failed to make the leap to the PGA Tour after playing five seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour before losing his card from after the 2019 season.

But it was during his time on the Korn Ferry Tour that Choi met Im and they formed a friendship.

Choi would start working with Im as a caddie in 2020 at the Honda Classic and unbelievably they would go on to win the event.

At the time Choi told PGATour.com; “I know how hard it is to navigate your way through this golf course. … I just felt like the experience kind of helped me today.

“From a player standpoint, I kind of knew what he was feeling at certain times, and I felt like I could kind of draw upon my experiences to help him out today and to keep his head in the right place.”

After the win Choi joked that maybe he should retire with a 100% record as a caddie. Joking aside, given that he has aspirations of playing again, it will be interesting to see if he remains on Im’s bag.

In the past Im has also had Ki Taek Lee, a former college teammate of Jon Rahm’s on the bag but it looks right now that Choi has the permanent role, provided he continues to want it of course.

