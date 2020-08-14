Get to know the Mexican professional golfer Abraham Ancer a little better with these 9 facts.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Abraham Ancer

He may still be looking for his first official victory on the PGA Tour, but Abraham Ancer still finds himself in the world’s top-50 golfers in the world on the back of incredible consistency.

Despite this not many people know all that much about him, which is why we have put together these 9 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Ancer was born in South Texas, but grew up in Reynosa, Mexico. As a result, he has dual citizenship.

2. He learned how to play golf at Club Campestre de Reynosa.

3. His infatuation with the game came from his father, who sadly died in 2014 before his career truly took off.

4. He went to the University of Oklahoma and had the second best career scoring average in school history, behind Anthony Kim.

5. He worked his way to the PGA Tour and became the first Mexican to play in the Presidents Cup in 2019. He was the International teams joint top point scorer with 3.5 points from five matches.

6. Away from the course, Ancer co-founded Flecha Azul, a company that produces ultra-premium tequila, earlier this year. Ancer formed the company with Aron Marquez and the manufacturing process actually takes place in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. You can now find the brand all over the world.

7. In the past he has said that if he wasn’t a golfer he would pursue race-car driving. He also said that he would most like to change places with Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel for a day because “to drive an F1 car is way too much fun.”

8. He is also a fan of hunting, going to the shooting range and soccer.

9. He enjoys collecting putters too.

