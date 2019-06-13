Get to know the 2013 Masters Champion better with these 16 things you didn't know about him.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Adam Scott

1. He was born in Adelaide, Australia and then moved to Gold Coast

2. He studied at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and turned pro in 2000

3. His dad Phil was a PGA Pro and taught Adam how to play golf

4. He currently lives in both the Bahamas and Crans-sur-Sierre.

5. His golfing hero is Greg Norman.

6. He is the first Australian to ever win the Masters and the first player with a long-putter to win the tournament.

7. Greg Norman and Butch Harmon persuaded him to play on the European Tour in his early days

8. He married his now-wife Marie in 2014 in a surprise wedding in the Bahamas after the Masters. They have two children together: Bo Vera and Byron. Marie is an architect.

Golf Monthly Instruction

9. He cites his special interests as – Music, design, architecture, photography, watches

10. He has spent 11 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking

11. His career on-course earnings are over $52m

12. His first professional win came at the 2001 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he won by one stroke from Justin Rose, another former world number one.

13. He moved to Queensland when he was seven years old and because of how close he was to the beach, he quickly found a love for surfing.

14. Scott went out with former world number one female tennis player Ana Ivanovic.

15. He served bugs at his Masters Champions dinner – Moreton Bay bugs, a shellfish native to Australia, similar to lobster.