Here are 13 things you may not have known about the Swede

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Noren

Alex Noren has had immense success on the European Tour winning 10 titles including big tournaments like the Omega European Masters, Scottish Open, British Masters and HNA Open de France.

Here are 13 things you may not have known about him…

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Noren

1. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden

2. He has won 10 European Tour titles, one less than compatriots Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson

3. He made his first hole in one aged 12

4. Noren married his wife Jennifer Kovacs in 2017. The pair have a daughter named Iris

Find out more about Jennifer Kovacs

5. He turned pro in 2005

6. He played golf for Oklahoma State University and got a degree in Business Marketing. He played alongside Hunter Mahan at Oklahoma