13 Things You Didn’t Know About Alex Noren

Alex Noren has had immense success on the European Tour winning 10 titles including big tournaments like the Omega European Masters, Scottish Open, British Masters and HNA Open de France.
1. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden
2. He has won 10 European Tour titles, one less than compatriots Henrik Stenson and Robert Karlsson
3. He made his first hole in one aged 12
4. Noren married his wife Jennifer Kovacs in 2017. The pair have a daughter named Iris
5. He turned pro in 2005
6. He played golf for Oklahoma State University and got a degree in Business Marketing. He played alongside Hunter Mahan at Oklahoma
7. He cites his interests as football and cars
8. If he wasn’t a golfer, he would want to be a Formula 1 driver
9. He is renowned as one of the hardest workers on the European Tour – See his hands after a practice session below:
10. He is affiliated with Ulnna GC near Stockholm, which top 100 courses rank at the 5th best course in Sweden
11. He has won over $20m in his career with his biggest win coming at the 2017 BMW PGA Championship where he shot 62 on the final day to win by two strokes from Italian Francesco Molinari.
12. He used Ping equipment in his early days as a pro before moving to Callaway in 2009.
13. His maiden European Tour title came at the 2009 European Masters which he won again in 2016
