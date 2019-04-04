How well do you know the sixty-one year-old German?

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bernhard Langer

The most successful German golfer ever, Bernhard Langer is a two-time Masters champion, and was also world number one during his career as well.

Get to know him a little better with these 15 things you didn’t know about him.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bernhard Langer

1. Langer was born on August 27th 1957 in Anhausen, a small village close to Augsberg in Bavaria.

2. It is believed that he suffered from several serious illnesses was a child, to the extent that his life was in jeopardy.

3. He was introduced to golf when he was eight years old when his brother was a caddie. Langer started doing the same and got hooked on playing.

4. He won The Masters in 1985 and 1993.

5. No other European has appeared in more Masters tournaments than Langer and he also has made more cuts and played more Masters rounds than any other European.

6. He was the very first world number one golfer in the world after the rankings are introduced back in 1986. He held the honour for three weeks before Seve Ballesteros wrestled it off him.

7. Langer ranks second all-time for wins on the European Tour with 42. Again, Seve is the man above him with 50.

Golf Monthly Instruction

8. He is married to Vikki Carol and they have four children together called Jackie, Stefan, Christina and Jason.

9. Right now he has one of the most eccentric and interesting bags in the game, including four different types of iron and his famous broom handle putter.

10. When Langer won the 2017 Senior PGA Championship, he became the first golfer in Champions Tour history to have victories in all five of the senior majors.

11. He turned professional in 1972.