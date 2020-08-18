14 Things You Didn’t Know About Billy Horschel

Take a look at these 14 facts on American professional golfer Billy Horschel.

1. Horschel was born in Grant, Florida on the 7th of December 1986.

2. His real name is Willian John Horschel.

3. Horschel would attend the University of Florida and whilst there he studied Sports Management. He was a four-time All-American whilst there.

4. In 2007 Horschel played on the victorious US Walker Cup team. In a team that included Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson, he was one of the highest point scorers as he won three of four matches. He beat Rory McIlroy a couple of times during the event.

5. Horschel’s finest career moment came back in 2014. Horschel won back-to-back FedEx Cup playoff events, the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, to win the FedEx Cup. Throughout the two weeks, he did not shoot higher than 69.

6. In total he has had five PGA Tour victories.

7. Horschel turned professional in 2009 and secured his PGA Tour card through Q-School for the 2010 season.

8. He has become hooked on snowboarding. His website says; “As a Florida boy, I never experienced snow sports but Brittany grew up skiing in the winter. Aspen, Colorado is our favourite vacation spot.”

9. His favourite sports teams are the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball, and then two National Football League teams; the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars. He also follows the Florida Gators sports teams after his time at college there.

10. His first love was baseball but an injury at 14 led him to focus on golf.

11. He is married to Brittany who may have been a very good player herself had it not been for persistent wrist injuries. The pair first met whilst playing junior golf and they married in 2010.

12. They have three children together called Skylar Lillian, Colbie Rae and Axel Brooks.

13. Two days after he won the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship in 2014, he became a father for the first time.

14. He has earned more than $24 million in his career.

