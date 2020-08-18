We get to know Brendon Todd, a three-time PGA Tour winner a little better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Brendon Todd

How well do you know the American golfer? Take a look at these 11 things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Brendon Todd was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 22nd, 1985.

2. At the age of 11 he, with his family, moved to North Carolina and as he grafted up the golfing ladder, this meant he was regularly playing against fellow American Webb Simpson. They would play a lot in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.

3. Todd attended the University of Georgia and helped the team win a national title in 2005. He was a four-time All-American whilst there.

4. Todd made history in 2009 as he had a hole-in-one on the same hole, on two consecutive days. This feat came at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic on the Nationwide Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour).

5. He turned pro in 2007.

6. Todd has had three PGA Tour victories. The first came at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship. He then had to wait roughly six years before winning his second and third as they came in back-to-back weeks at the 2019 Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic. What made his comeback wins even more amazing, was that he was considering giving up the game a year earlier.

7. Todd famously battled the yips which resulted in dropping out of the world’s top-2000 players. “It was basically the ball-striking yips,” Todd told Golf Channel. “Every time I played, I would hit a 4-iron or a 3-wood 50 yards right, and I knew why, but I couldn’t really fix it. When the misses get so big that it’s an automatic double bogey, narrowing that miss up is hard.”

8. He has earned over $10 million during his career so far.

9. At college he studied Business Marketing.

10. His favourite sports teams are the Georgia Bulldogs, the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League, and also the Atlanta Braves in Major League Baseball.

11. Todd currently lives in Watkinsville, Georgia, with his Rachel and son Oliver.

