6 Things You Didn’t Know About Bridgestone

Perhaps a company not as well known in the golfing world compared to the Callaway‘s and TaylorMade‘s, Bridgestone has been involved in golf for decades now. Not many know of the origins of the brand so we have tried to address that somewhat in this piece with six facts you didn’t know about it.

1. Shojiro Ishibashi founded the Bridgestone corporation back in 1931 in the city of Fukuoka in Japan. The name was chosen after its founder – in Japanese ishi means ‘stone’ and bashi means bridge.

2. Bridgestone has been one of the biggest tire manufacturers in the world for decades and is often at the top of the list when looking at the most profitable.

3. Ishibashi had a passion for golf and he turned that into commercial success. The company first started making golf balls back in 1935 and thanks to developments in tire technology, the company has managed to improve its balls as a result. For example it is one of the biggest ball producers in Japan and Tiger Woods uses the Tour BX S ball. He even has a special edition named after him too.

4. From 2006 to 2018, Bridgestone affixed its name to one of the World Gold Championship events on the PGA Tour. This was known as the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and was hosted at Firestone Country Club in Ohio. Tiger of course won the event in that span four times.

5. Bridgestone supplied tires to Formula One teams for 14 seasons starting in 1997 and ending in 2010. They had 175 wins in that span.

6. Several Tour players have used Bridgestone equipment and balls in the past like Tiger, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Brandt Snedeker, Lexi Thompson and Fred Couples.

