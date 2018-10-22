12 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Expand Who Does Butch Harmon Coach?

3 He is the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.

4 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

5 His girlfriend, who was seen celebrating with him at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope

6 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a pro golfer, whereas Brooks is the world number one, Chase is a little behind ranked just inside the world’s top 600.

7 Koepka’s great-uncle Dick Groat played shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, won two World Series and was the 1960 National League MVP.

8 Koepka was Rookie of the Year on both European and PGA Tours in 2015 – he won the Phoenix Open that year and finished 10th in the Open Championship.

9 The American is the first person to successfully defend the US Open since Curtis Strange in 1989.

10 Koepka shot 75 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills, five over par, the last person to shot 5 over or more in the US Open and win was Raymond Floyd in 1986 at… Shinnecock Hills.

11 He has become the 23rd man to reach the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

12 Aside from Tiger Woods, he is the first golfer to win in his first start of a new season after winning the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

