Take a look at these 12 facts.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Callaway

How well do you know about the big American golf brand? If your knowledge lacks somewhat, take a look at these 12 things you didn’t know.

1. Callaway Golf was founded in 1982 and was named after Ely Reeves Callaway Jr, an American entrepreneur.

2. Ely was born in 1919 and played golf from a young age but this took a backseat after he served in the Army and got involved in the textiles industry.

3. In 1992 Callaway went on to the New York Stock Exchange for $250 million and five years later it was worth $3 billion.

4. Callaway used to test dimple patterns on their golf balls by putting the patterns on bowling balls.

5. Callaway Golf sponsor golf media brand No Laying Up.

6. The company’s most famous club was the Big Bertha driver which was launched in 1991 and named after the German Big Bertha howitzer. They would go on to introduce different models including the Great Big Bertha, Biggest Big Bertha, Great Big Bertha II and Big Bertha 454.

Golf Monthly Instruction

7. In the United States Callaway sells more golf clubs than any other company.

8. In 2019 Callaway introduced their new Flash Face. This new tech was designed by an $8m super computer, which used Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to cycle through 15,000 face design iterations and over 100 impact simulations. Learning from each one, the computer then arrived at the final design when it could no longer be improved.

9. Roger Cleveland joined Callaway in the 1990’s and has been designing clubs ever since. The most popular are his wedge creations.

10. Callaway Golf consists of 6 brands as of right now – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design, Ogio and TravisMathew. In 2018 they also purchased Jack Wolfskin.

11. Plenty of outstanding players have used Callaway golf clubs during their careers – such as Annika Sorenstam, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett, Alex Noren.

Trending On Golf Monthly

12. Their current headquarters is based in Carlsbad, California.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.