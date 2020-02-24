10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cameron Champ

How much do you know about the big-hitting American? We've got you covered with this piece.

A lot has been written about Cameron Champ and the ridiculous distances he hits the golf ball but there is a lot more to the young professional than that. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Champ was born in Sacramento, California.

2. It was Champ’s grandfather Mack that introduced him to the game of golf. Mack told Golf.com that he would pick his grandson up from school every day and take him to play golf at nearby courses, playing nine holes, hitting balls, and more.

3. Champ’s father is called Jeff and mother is called Lisa. He also has three siblings, Madion, Melissa and Brent.

4. Sport clearly runs in the family as his father Jeff played baseball professionally for two years for the Baltimore Orioles organisation.

5. Champ turned pro in 2017.

6. Playing on the Web.com Tour in 2018, he averaged a monstrous 343 yards off the tee.

7. Champ has had two wins on the PGA Tour so far. His first came at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship and the next one was at the 2019 Safeway Open. The second win was of particular importance to Cameron because Mack was in hospice at the time. “For me to do something like this, for me to win, and for him to be able to witness and watch on TV, I know he was probably amped up,” Champ said to PGA Tour.com. “For him to be able to see me make that putt on 18 on the 72nd hole, that will go down as the greatest moment ever in my career.”

8. He attended Texas A&M University.

9. Champ was part of the victorious US Walker Cup team in 2017. He played four matches losing twice, winning once and halving once.

10. Champ started working with Sean Foley when he was just 14 years old. We are yet to confirm if they are still doing so.

