Get to know Australian pro Cameron Smith a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Cameron Smith

1. Born in Brisbane, Australia, he now lives in Jacksonville, Florida

2. He turned pro in 2013

3. He played on the PGA Tour of Australasia in 2013 and the Asian Tour in 2014 before joining the PGA Tour in 2015

4. His maiden pro title came on the PGA Tour at the Zurich Classic doubles event with Jonax Blixt in May 2017

5. He has four victories in total, including the 2020 Sony Open and back-to-back Australian PGA Championships in 2017 and 2018

6. He’s a big fan of the Brisbane Bronco’s rugby league team

7. He wants to own a coffee shop when he retires

8. He has a dachshund named Kendrick

9. His long-time girlfriend is Jordan Ontiveros, who has been playing golf since the age of 6 and was a former pro on the Symetra Tour between 2013-2016

10. His best Major finish was a T4 at the 2015 US Open, and he was also T5th at the 2018 Masters

11. He’s a big petrol head and an amateur mechanic, enjoying tinkering with classic cars

12. He also enjoys maintaining his lawn

13. He won 1.5 points from three matches at the 2019 Presidents Cup in his debut

14. As of November 2020, he has won $11.75m on the PGA Tour

15. He uses Titleist equipment through the bag

