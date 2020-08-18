10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chez Reavie

We get to know American professional golfer Chez Reavie better with these 10 facts.

How well do you know American Chez Reavie? Take a look at these 10 facts on him.

1. His full name is William Chesney Reavie.

2. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on the 12th of November 1981.

3. Reavie has been in two playoffs in PGA Tour events, and he has lost them both. One came against Webb Simpson and the other Gary Woodland.

4. He played in his first Masters in 2002 after winning the 2001 U.S. Public Links.

5. Reavie’s rookie season on the PGA Tour came in 2008 and it did not take him long to make some noise as he won the RBC Canadian Open by three strokes from Billy Mayfair.

6. It would take him over 10 years to get back in the winner’s circle and collect his second PGA Tour victory. This came at the 2019 Traveler’s Championship.

7. His best finish at a Major Championship came at the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. He finished in a tie for 3rd alongside Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

8. Reavie attended Arizona State University from 2000-04, but returned years later to complete his B.I.S. in Political Science/Sociology in 2010.

9. Chez is married to Amanda Henrichs. The pair tied the knot in 200 in Scottsdale, Arizona. It has been reported they met in high-school and in an interview with Golf.com, Reavie said that Amanda only allows him 30 minutes to be annoyed at a round. “Thirty minutes to kind of be pissed off about this, and after that I’m not allowed to be pissed anymore,” he said.

10. His best world ranking in his career to date is 26th.

