The brand of choice for Rickie and Bryson, we take a look at 10 things you didn't know about Cobra Golf.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cobra

Cobra Golf may not be a golfing Goliath in comparison to companies like Callaway or TaylorMade, but it is a brand that has nearly been around for 50 years. It is a lot less well known than others so to rectify that somewhat we have taken a look at 10 things you didn’t already know about the brand.

1. The company was founded back in 1973 by an Australian amateur golf champion called Thomas Crow.

2. Just two years later they introduced the ‘Baffler’ which was the first utility wood. The name has been so successful that Cobra still uses it in their clubs. For example in the company’s current set of F9 woods, they all have Baffler rails on the sole to improve turf interaction.

3. The brand has been innovative from the very beginning with lots of different ideas often getting manufactured. Of course they currently make One-Length clubs and in the past they also introduced a 46-inch driver which was longer than standard to help golfers get more distance.

4. Some of the players who use or have used Cobra clubs in the past include Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas, Ian Poulter, Lexi Thompson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler.

5. Greg Norman is another golfer who used Cobra clubs during his playing career and his involvement with the company went even further. At one stage he was a part-owner as well as a global brand ambassador.

6. Cobra was the first club manufacturer in the United States to offer stock graphite-shafted irons and woods. This was in 1985.

7. Geoff Ogilvy won the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot with a Cobra driver and bladed-irons.

8. Cobra Golf and Puma began their golf partnership back in 2010. In the past the company was also part of the Acushnet umbrella before the sale to Puma.

9. In 1992, Cobra became the first major company to offer a full set of oversized irons.

10. The company headquarters is currently in Carlsbad, California.

