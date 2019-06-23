Here are 10 things you didn't know about the English golfer from Sheffield
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett
How well do you know Englishman Danny Willett? If the answer is barely then don’t fret as we have put together this piece with 10 things you didn’t know about him.
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett
1) Willett’s father is a vicar and his mother is a maths teacher at a comprehensive school in Barnsley. In spite of that, Willett left school at the age of 16.
2) Willett attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama after becoming one of England Golf’s top prospects
3) He has three brothers – one younger and two elder. His two elder brothers introduced him to the game of golf.
4) He reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2008. That year, while still an amateur, he appeared on the front cover of Golf Monthly magazine.
5) He is coached by former Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Graham Walker
Danny Willett What’s In The Bag?
Danny Willett uses a full bag of Callaway…
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in…
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
6) His son was born on the 29th March but his original due date was the 10th April. The 10th April also happens to be his wife, Nicole’s, birthday.
7) Willett has won six times on the European Tour. His other victories came at the 2012 BMW International Open, the 2014 Nedbank Golf Challenge, the 2015 Omega European Masters, the 2016 Dubai Desert Classic and the 2018 DP World Tour Championship.
8) Willett moved up to a career-high 9th in the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory at the 2016 Masters. He was ranked outside the top 100 just 12 months before.
9) His best previous major finish was T6th in the 2015 Open at St. Andrews. He was second after two rounds at nine-under-par and rounds of 72 and 70 left him at 11-under-par, four shots off the play-off between Zach Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jason Day, where the American triumphed.
10) Willett was a member of the 2007 Walker Cup side which included Rory McIlroy at Royal County Down. The USA won the match with a team including the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.