Here are 10 things you didn't know about the English golfer from Sheffield

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett

How well do you know Englishman Danny Willett? If the answer is barely then don’t fret as we have put together this piece with 10 things you didn’t know about him.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Danny Willett

1) Willett’s father is a vicar and his mother is a maths teacher at a comprehensive school in Barnsley. In spite of that, Willett left school at the age of 16.

2) Willett attended Jacksonville State University in Alabama after becoming one of England Golf’s top prospects

3) He has three brothers – one younger and two elder. His two elder brothers introduced him to the game of golf.

4) He reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2008. That year, while still an amateur, he appeared on the front cover of Golf Monthly magazine.

5) He is coached by former Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Graham Walker