15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson:

Dustin Johnson is one of the most successful golfers in the world right now thanks to countless victories around the world.
1. His middle name is Hunter
2. He held the fifth-longest streak as world number one.
3. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina and now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
4. He is the third player to win a PGA Tour event in each of his first 11 seasons, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods
5. He is married to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of Canadian Ice Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.
6. He and Paulina have two children, Tatum Gretzky Johnson and River Jones Johnson
7. He has his own foundation which was launched in 2010. It helps youngsters, mainly with youth and college golf programmes
8. He started the Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach in South Carolina
9. He enjoys basketball. His younger brother Austin used to play for the Charleston Southern University team
10. His brother Austin has been his caddie since late 2013
11. He and Brooks Koepka train together in the gym with coach Joey Diovisalvi in Jupiter, Florida
12. He has two dogs, a goldendoodle named Daisy and labradoodle called Charlie
13. He dad is a former club pro and took him to the range for the first time aged 6
14. Despite having a pro as a dad, DJ is largely self-taught and learnt to play from watching other golfers on the driving range
15. He loves suits – he told Golf Digest that he owns 30 Prada and Dolce and Gabbana suits
