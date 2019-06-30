Here are some interesting facts about former world number one Dustin Johnson

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is one of the most successful golfers in the world right now thanks to countless victories around the world.

Here we take a look at 15 things you may not know about the former world number one…

1. His middle name is Hunter

2. He held the fifth-longest streak as world number one.

3. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina and now lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

4. He is the third player to win a PGA Tour event in each of his first 11 seasons, after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods