Get to know British Masters Champion Eddie Pepperell slightly better. By Sarah Wilmore

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Eddie Pepperell

A two time winner on the European Tour, get to know Eddie Pepperell a bit better with these 15 facts…

1. The 27-year-old started playing golf aged four with his father Ron, and brother Joe who is now the Head PGA Professional at Oxford Golf Club.

2. In 2011, he turned pro but did not have playing privileges. In 2012 he played on the mini tours but was earning very little. When he was invited to play in the Allianz Open Côtes d’Armor Bretagne, a Challenge Tour event, he could not afford his hotel bill, so had to win, which he did. Consequently, he earned a Challenge Tour card for next season, and climbed his way to a 2013 European Tour card.

3. At the end of 2016, he had to return to Q-school to gain his European tour card for the next season. Thankfully, he did and then enjoyed strong performances in 2017.

4. His first win on the European Tour came in February 2018 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

5. He played the fourth round of the 2018 Open Championship “a little hungover” but still managed to shoot 67 and finish T6th.

6. Pepperell climbed 105 places in the Official World Golf Rankings last year to finish 2018 in 38th place.

7. Frilford Heath Golf Club, Oxfordshire is his home club.

8. He is in a relationship with Jennifer Rhodes and often gushes about the positive impact she has on his life via social media and his blog.

9. Pepperell did not do well at school after focusing his attention on golf, he achieved one B, five Cs, a D and an E in his GCSE’s.

10. When he was 22, he read his first book. Jennifer encouraged him to read on holiday, and he now claims to be self-teaching.