Get to know former pro and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray a little better...

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Ewen Murray

1. Murray was born in Edinburgh in 1954

2. He was the son of highly regarded Baberton professional golfer Jimmy Murray

3. He grew up playing his golf in Angus at courses like Edzell, Kirriemuir, Carnoustie and Montrose

4. He turned pro in 1971 and won the 1977 Northern Open at Royal Dornoch and twice in Africa at the 1980 Zambia Open and 1984 Nigerian Open

5. He also had a successful amateur career, winning the Scottish Boys Championship, Scottish Boys Stroke Play Championship and World Junior Championship in 1971 before turning professional

6. In 1985 along with his friend Mike Farrar, Murray managed to escape a fire that killed 58 people at Bradford City FC’s football stadium Valley Parade

7. Cites his interests as fishing, football, gardening

8. He joined Walton Heath as an Assistant Pro in 1973 before becoming the club’s Tournament Professional four years later. He was made a life member of the club in February 2019

9. Murray joined Sky Sports as a commentator in 1989 after losing his playing rights on the European Tour

10. He now lives in West Chiltington, West Sussex and is a member of Liphook Golf Club in Hampshire

11. His favourite city is Buenos Aires in Argentina

12. He has a dog named Islay