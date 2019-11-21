One of the biggest golf shoe and apparel manufacturers, here are eight things you didn't know about FootJoy.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About FootJoy

A company that has been involved in golf for over 150 years, FootJoy is iconic in the golf world for its shoes and has also become one of the biggest apparel and glove producers as well. But how well do you actually know the brand? Here are eight things you didn’t know about it.

1. In 1857 the Burt and Packard Shoe Company was founded in Brockton, Massachusetts. Soon thereafter they were named Field and Flint Company before eventually being called FootJoy in 1970.

2. The company shot to prominence in 1927 after the company’s FootJoy line of shoes were the official line used by Walter Hagen and the United States team at the 1927 Ryder Cup.

3. FootJoy won its first shoe count on the PGA Tour in 1945.

4. FootJoy comes under the umbrella of Acushnet Holdings Company, which also owns Titleist and Scotty Cameron. Acushnet acquired FootJoy in 1985.

5. In 1959 the company moved its production to Massachusetts and that is where its headquarters remains today.

6. As mentioned above, FootJoy also manufacturers golf gloves. This started in 1979 and by 1996 it had sold its 50 millionth golf glove. In 1980 FootJoy became the first glove manufacturer to use water repellent cabretta leather.

7. FootJoy introduced a customisation platform for their golf shoes in 2003 called MyJoys.

8. As you would expect with a company like this, it has a long list of players who have used their shoes and equipment. Some of their current players include – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Bernd Wiesberger, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Ian Poulter and countless others.

